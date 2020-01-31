Play

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not starting Thursday

Leonard isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Sacramento.

Leonard was spotted warming up with the rest of his teammates during pregame activities, but he's not in the starting lineup and he's also not on the bench, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com. It remains to be seen whether he'll be available off the bench for Thursday's matchup.

