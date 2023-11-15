Leonard provided 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and five steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 111-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Leonard's production has taken a hit since the arrival of James Harden, and the Clippers have lost all five of those games. In that span, Leonard is averaging 18.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 three-pointers on 44.2 percent shooting from the field.