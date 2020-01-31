Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Nursing back tightness
Leonard is questionable to play Thursday night against the Kings due to lower-back tightness, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
It appears Leonard's back issue flared up at the last minute, as he was reportedly listed in the starting lineup right before tipoff before being scratched. Landry Shamet is starting at small forward and should see a healthy chunk of minutes if Leonard can't go.
