Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said Wednesday that Leonard is recovering from a right foot sprain in addition to the sprained right ankle he sustained in a Nov. 3 loss to the Heat, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports. "With Kawhi, it wasn't just an ankle sprain," Frank said. "He also had a significant sprain in his foot, as well. When he sprained his ankle, it kind of triggered a mechanism in his foot."

Leonard has previously struggled to stay on the court after undergoing three surgeries on his right knee between 2021 and 2024, but it's the 34-year-old right foot/ankle that has kept him out for the last five games and looks set to sideline him for additional contests. On a positive note, Frank said that Leonard is "making really good progress" in his recovery, and the Clippers hope to have a "better feel next week" for when the six-time All-Star might be ready to play again. Leonard plans to travel with the Clippers for their six-game road swing that begins Friday in Dallas, but based on Frank's comments, he appears unlikely to be available for at least the first two games of that trip.