Leonard (rest) isn't listed on the Clippers' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Leonard will return to action after missing Friday's preseason win over the Warriors. The star forward appeared in just 37 regular-season games in 2024-25, during which he averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.9 minutes per contest.