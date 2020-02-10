Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Off injury report
Leonard (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Sixers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Leonard is good to go for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia after sitting out Sunday's win over the Cavaliers for rest purposes. Through four games this month, Leonard is averaging 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 28.8 minutes.
