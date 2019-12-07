Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Off night against Bucks

Leonard generated 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes Friday against Milwaukee.

While Leonard's outing was still solid from a fantasy perspective, he looked out of sorts on the court. He's going through a bit of a shooting slump as he's made just eight-of-29 shots for a total of 28 points over his past two games. Sunday's matchup against the Wizards is as good as any for Leonard to bounce back as Washington carries the league's worst defensive rating by nearly two full points.