Leonard (ankle) isn't listed on the Clippers' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Leonard will return to action Sunday for the first time since Nov. 3, when he suffered a sprained right foot and ankle. Given his injury history, Leonard will certainly face restrictions, but when he's been on the court this season, the veteran superstar has excelled, averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 33.5 minutes per contest.