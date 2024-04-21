Leonard (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against the Mavericks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard received an injection in his knee Thursday, and while there's a lot of skepticism regarding his availability for the series opener Sunday, the questionable tag suggests the star forward has a shot at playing in Game 1 after being diagnosed with right knee inflammation. However, a final decision regarding his status will be made closer to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. If Leonard can't go Sunday, then Paul George and James Harden would have to carry more of the offensive workload, whereas P.J. Tucker and Amir Coffey could be in line for extended minutes.