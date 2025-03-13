Leonard has been taken off the team's injury report and will play Friday against Atlanta.

Leonard was held out of the second leg of the Clippers' back-to-back Wednesday, but will be good to go Friday. Leonard was only held out to manage his return from a knee injury that sidelined him for the first 34 games of the season, but moving forward, barring a new injury he will likely play in the rest of the games that aren't back-to-backs.