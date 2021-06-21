Leonard (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against Phoenix, Kellan Olson of the Arizona Republic reports.

Leonard did not even make the trip to Phoenix for Sunday's Game 1, and while it's still unclear exactly what's going on with his right knee, it doesn't appear that he'll be back in the mix anytime in the near future. The Clippers will likely handle his status on a game-by-game basis, though there's a decent chance they'll be doing so for gamesmanship purposes. Expect Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson to again pick up increased offensive responsibilities with Leonard out.