Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Officially out Sunday
Leonard (rest) won't play in Sunday's contest against the Thunder, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
As expected, the Clippers have officially ruled out Leonard in Sunday's matchup, ultimately electing to rest him. Rodney McGruder and Landry Shamet could see increased run as a result of Leonard's absence Sunday.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...