Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Officially questionable Monday

Leonard (knee) is officially questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard has missed the previous two contests due to left knee soreness, but the forward is reportedly expected to return to the court versus the Thunder. If that's indeed the case, Monday's contest will likely mark the first, and long-awaited, opportunity that Leonard plays alongside Paul George with the Clippers this season.

