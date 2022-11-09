Leonard (knee) won't play in Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Leonard is dealing with soreness in his right knee that has caused him to miss the Clippers' last eight games. There is no timetable for his return, but his next opportunity to play will be Saturday versus the Nets.
