Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: One assist shy of double-double
Leonard posted 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-111 win against the Heat.
Leonard delivered his third-lowest scoring output of the season, but he supplied that with his second-best assist total in 2019-20. Leonard has averaged nearly 30 points per game since the start of January and while his scoring figures here weren't very high, there shouldn't be any sort of risk moving forward. Leonard should remain as the Clippers' main scoring and playmaking threat ahead of Saturday's matchup at Minnesota.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...