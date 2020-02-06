Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: One assist shy of double-double

Leonard posted 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-111 win against the Heat.

Leonard delivered his third-lowest scoring output of the season, but he supplied that with his second-best assist total in 2019-20. Leonard has averaged nearly 30 points per game since the start of January and while his scoring figures here weren't very high, there shouldn't be any sort of risk moving forward. Leonard should remain as the Clippers' main scoring and playmaking threat ahead of Saturday's matchup at Minnesota.