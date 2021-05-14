Leonard (rest) will not play Friday against Houston, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.
As expected, Leonard will sit out on the second half of the back-to-back set as the Clippers go up against the worst team in the NBA. At this point, it's unclear if he'll return for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Thunder.
