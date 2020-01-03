Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Only 25 minutes Thursday

Leonard finished with 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 126-112 victory over Detroit.

Leonard was able to sit down the stretch as the Clippers blew out the Pistons. His numbers were still very palatable, as he contributed across the board. He is the sixth-ranked player this season on a per-game basis. Unfortunately, that does not translate in head-to-head leagues given his constant resting. The Clippers have a back-to-back set this weekend against the Grizzlies and the Knicks. Those with shares in Leonard should be prepared for him to sit at least one of those games.