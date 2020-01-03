Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Only 25 minutes Thursday
Leonard finished with 18 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Thursday's 126-112 victory over Detroit.
Leonard was able to sit down the stretch as the Clippers blew out the Pistons. His numbers were still very palatable, as he contributed across the board. He is the sixth-ranked player this season on a per-game basis. Unfortunately, that does not translate in head-to-head leagues given his constant resting. The Clippers have a back-to-back set this weekend against the Grizzlies and the Knicks. Those with shares in Leonard should be prepared for him to sit at least one of those games.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 24 against Kings•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Fails to generate much production•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Impressive double-double•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Officially out Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Likely sitting Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Excels with 20 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...