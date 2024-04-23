The Clippers believe Leonard (knee) will be able to play in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Mavericks, Jared Greenberg of NBA TV reports.

Leonard is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest after sitting out Game 1 with right knee inflammation. However, the star forward was able to participate in shootaround. If Leonard is able to suit up against Dallas, he will likely replace Amir Coffey in the starting lineup.