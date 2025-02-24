Leonard (foot) will not play Monday against the Pistons, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard missed Sunday's game against the Pacers and will now be held out for a second straight contest. The Clippers are usually very cautious with Leonard, though it's unclear if Leonard suffered any type of a setback. Norman Powell (knee) is also sidelined for Monday, so guys like Amir Coffey, Derrick Jones and Bogdan Bogdanovic could see increased run.