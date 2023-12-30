Leonard (hip) will remain sidelined for Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Leonard's absence will mark his fourth straight game missed. As a result, Amir Coffery will presumably continue filling in for him in the starting lineup. The star forward's next opportunity to return to the court will come Monday against the Heat.
