Leonard won't play Tuesday against the Trail Blazers due to right foot soreness and will be reevaluated in one week, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

The 29-year-old missed four games due to the injury before returning to the court Sunday against the Timberwolves, and he'll now miss at least four more contests after initially being absent from Tuesday's injury report. Leonard could be back in action April 28 at Phoenix if he's cleared to play when reevaluated next week.