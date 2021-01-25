Leonard (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Both Leonard and Paul George (hamstring) are unavailable due to the NBA's health and safety protocols while Patrick Beverley (knee) is also sidelined, which should provide plenty of playing time for Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris (stomach illness). Leonard's and George's availability beyond Tuesday is also in question due to contact tracing.