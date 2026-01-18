Leonard will not play during the final two games of the Clippers' road trip due to left knee irritation, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Leonard was sidelined for the Clippers' overtime win over the Raptors on Friday due to an ankle injury, but the superstar forward has been sent home to get treatment for a lingering left knee issue. He won't be available Monday or Tuesday against the Wizards and Bulls, respectively, but could return for Thursday's bout against the Lakers. Kobe Sanders could remain in the Clippers' starting lineup for as long as Leonard is sidelined.