Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Leonard (knee) will remain out for Monday's game against the Rockets, in addition to Sunday's contest versus the Pelicans, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard will sit both ends of the back-to-back set for what will be his third and fourth consecutive absences after he was unable to practice Saturday. On a positive note, Lue said that Leonard's stiff right knee is feeling better, and the team is still viewing the star forward as day-to-day. Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Marcus Morris are among the players that should benefit from slight upticks in playing time and usage while Leonard is out.