Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 versus Phoenix, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This isn't surprising as Leonard was unable to practice Monday, and with the Clippers down 1-3 in the series, it's possible we may have already seen the last of the star forward this season. Norman Powell, Eric Gordon and Nicolas Batum will continue to pick up the slack in his absence.
