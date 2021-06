Leonard (knee) won't return this series against the Suns, but could be available for the NBA Finals, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Leonard has missed the last seven games due to a right knee sprain and will not return unless the Clippers reach the NBA Finals. In the meantime, Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson should continue to handle increased workloads as the Clippers try to avoid elimination in order to have a chance at getting their superstar back this season.