Leonard (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's Game 5 against the Jazz, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As expected, the Clippers have now officially ruled out the superstar after reports surfaced Wednesday morning suggesting that he was on track to miss Game 5. The team is calling Leonard's injury a right knee sprain, and he's considered "out indefinitely," so it would appear that there's a good chance he'll be sidelined for multiple games. Obviously, this is a crushing blow for the Clippers, who will turn to Paul George for a much heavier offensive workload for the remainder of the series.