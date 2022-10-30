Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said that Leonard (knee), who is out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, didn't practice Saturday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard will be on the bench for the third straight game Sunday, and his continued absence from practice wouldn't seem to bode well for his chances of playing in the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against the Rockets either. The Clippers are likely to take as much caution as possible with Leonard, who is dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired right knee.