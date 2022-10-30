Leonard (knee) is out Sunday against the Pelicans, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Leonard is sitting out the first game of the back-to-back set, which marks his third consecutive absence. The Clippers will at least get Marcus Morris back, lessening the impact, although Robert Covington (illness) is doubtful. The Clippers play the Rockets on Monday.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Seems unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Skipping two-game road trip•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Earns seven free throws•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't suit up Saturday•