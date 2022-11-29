Leonard (ankle) will sit through at least Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Leonard won't make the trip for either of the Clippers' two road games early in the week, making it a minimum of five games missed due to his right ankle sprain. Leonard's next opportunity to suit up arrives Saturday when the club returns home to face the Kings. With Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) already ruled out for the road trip and John Wall (rest) sitting Tuesday, there are plenty of minutes to go around for others not normally counted on. Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum are among those who have been thrust into larger roles of late.