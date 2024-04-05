Leonard (knee) will miss at least Thursday's game against the Nuggets and Friday's against the Jazz, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Coach Tyronn Lue didn't go into any specifics, but he's also not expecting Leonard to play Sunday against the Cavaliers. Lue also didn't disclose whether or not Leonard underwent an MRI. During his absence, the Clippers will likely need Norman Powell and Terance Mann to take on larger roles.