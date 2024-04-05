Leonard (knee) will miss at least Thursday's game against the Nuggets and Friday's against the Jazz, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Coach Tyronn Lue didn't go into any specifics, but he's also not expecting Leonard to play Sunday against the Cavaliers. Lue also didn't disclose whether or not Leonard underwent an MRI. During his absence, the Clippers will likely need Norman Powell and Terance Mann to take on larger roles.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Likely out until at least Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Remains out against Denver•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Goes for 23 points Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Goes for 29 points Friday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Comes up big late against Sixers•