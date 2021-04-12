Leonard has been ruled out for Tuesday's game at Indiana with right foot soreness, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 29-year-old rested Sunday against the Pistons and will be sidelined for a second straight contest due to foot soreness. Leonard's availability is also in question for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday at Detroit. Luke Kennard is a likely candidate to start in his absence.