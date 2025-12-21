Leonard chipped in 32 points (8-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals over 42 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 win over the Lakers.

The slumping Clippers took advantage of an injury-depleted lineup that took another hit when a banged-up Luka Doncic (leg) failed to return after halftime. The Clippers' lineup is far too talented to be 7-21, but they need consistent production from Leonard and James Harden to maximize their chance for success. Leonard was at his best in the decisive win, making plays all over the court with relative despite LeBron James'' increased role on defense. Despite the Clippers' recent woes, Leonard has had a great December so far, averaging 25.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 steals over eight games.