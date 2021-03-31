Leonard recorded 28 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Magic.

Leonard carried the Clippers offensively in this game, but his contributions were not enough and Los Angeles ended losing in heart-breaking fashion while featuring a depleted roster due to injuries. Team struggles aside, Leonard continues to be a reliable fantasy asset in all formats and has an extremely high floor due to his stat-filling ability on both ends of the court. He has also scored 20 or more points in four games in a row while reaching that feat in 11 of his last 12 contests.