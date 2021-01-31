Leonard scored 28 points ( 8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in a 123-115 win over New York on Sunday.
Leonard scored 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field in the second half as Los Angeles pulled away from New York. The 29-year old's performance marked the eighth game in January in which the forward led the Clippers in scoring. Leonard was an expert from the charity stripe, sinking his most attempts of the season and has missed an impressive just one free throw attempt over his last eight games.
