Leonard posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 preseason win over the Jazz.

Leonard continues ramping up and is looking to get minutes -- while trying to avoid injuries -- ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. He might struggle a bit with his shot, but his preseason stats shouldn't matter much given his status as one of the best forwards in The Association. Leonard averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 2022-23.