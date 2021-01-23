Leonard registered 31 points (10-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder.

Leonard might have paced the Clippers in scoring with his fourth outing with 30 or more points, but he was also tied for the team's lead in both steals and blocks while finishing as the team's second-best rebounder. It was a complete effort for one of the league's best two-way players. Leonard has also scored 25-plus points in five of his last six games, and that does nothing but highlight the immense importance he has on both ends of the court for the Clippers.