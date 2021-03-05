Leonard (back) went for 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Wizards.

After scoring under 20 points back on Feb. 25 for just the third time this season, Leonard has hit the 20-point plateau in three straight outings. He's also gone 13 straight games in which he's added at least five rebounds.