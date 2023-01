Leonard registered 24 points (10-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 115-103 loss to Denver.

Leonard continued his excellent streak of scoring during Paul George's absence. In three games without George, Leonard's averaged 28.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 steals.