Leonard contributed 28 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-89 win over the Nets.

Leonard and James Harden put the game away early, as the Clippers had a 28-point lead heading into the second quarter, fueled primarily by the duo. Leonard was questionable to play but showed no ill effects, posting a team-high score in only 25 minutes of work. The Clippers get a day off before facing Utah on Tuesday, which points toward an active Leonard for the contest.