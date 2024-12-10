Coach Tyronn Lue said Leonard (knee) logged a limited practice Tuesday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard didn't take part in contact at all but worked on defensive coverages and offensive walkthroughs. Lue said the superstar forward won't play Friday in Denver, but it appears Leonard is gearing up for his season debut soon. Next week, the Clippers have three games -- Monday at home versus the Jazz before two games in Dallas on Thursday and Saturday.