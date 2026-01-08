Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Picks up ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets due to a right ankle sprain, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Leonard stepped on a fan during Wednesday's loss to the Knicks, per Russo, resulting in a turned right ankle. The team should have a better idea on whether he'll suit up closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 25 points in loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Logs double-double in narrow win•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Strikes for 22 in Saturday's loss•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Dominant stretch continues•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Continues torrid run of production•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Sets new high-scoring mark•