Leonard plans to play Tuesday versus the Magic, but his status for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers remains to be determined, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard and Paul George will both be evaluated following the first half of the Clippers' back-to-back set Tuesday before their respective availabilities are determined for the second half. This isn't really much of an update, as this is just standard protocol, but it does sound like Los Angeles' superstars will attempt to play in both games, something they haven't done in recent years. Through three appearances, Leonard has averaged 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.0 minutes per game.