Leonard will play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

In one of the season's more unlikely developments, Leonard will play in both halves of a back-to-back for the second time in a month. This is a particularly difficult one, as the Clippers played in Brooklyn on Tuesday night before traveling to Cleveland for Wednesday's contest. Leonard tied his season high with 39 minutes Tuesday night, finishing with 33 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks.