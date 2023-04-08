Leonard will take the floor in the first game of a back-to-back set Saturday versus the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Leonard hasn't played both games of a back-to-back yet this season, but that could change Sunday with playoff positioning on the line. Leonard has been carrying more of the offensive load with Paul George (knee) still sidelined and has taken on a heavy workload of late, going over 40 minutes in his last two appearances. It seems unlikely he could handle that amount of work on back-to-back days, so look for Leonard to see his minutes scaled back slightly Saturday if the staff also intends to play him Sunday.