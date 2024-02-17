Leonard (adductor) said that he'll suit up for the Western Conference All-Stars in Sunday's All-Star Game, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Leonard sat out Wednesday's 130-125 win over the Warriors with a left adductor strain, but the injury won't be significant enough to keep him from playing in the exhibition over the weekend. Before sitting out Wednesday, Leonard had played in 21 consecutive games for the Clippers.
