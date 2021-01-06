The Clippers don't list Leonard on their injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Warriors, suggesting he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Since missing most of his final season with the Spurs in 2017-18 due to right quadriceps tendinopathy, Leonard has notably been held out of at least one game of back-to-back sets during his lone campaign in Toronto and during his first season with the Clippers. Despite playing 37 minutes in Tuesday's loss to San Antonio, Leonard looks poised to remain in the lineup Wednesday, marking his first appearance in both legs of a back-to-back since April 2017. Though Leonard should start as usual, it's possible that head coach Tyronn Lue could look to manage the star forward's minutes more carefully than he would if the Clippers were playing a standalone game.