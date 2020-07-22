Leonard finished with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3PT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes during Wednesday's scrimmage against the Magic.

The reigning Finals MVP was in the starting lineup for the team's first scrimmage, but as expected his playing time was limited. Leonard hit a trio of three-pointers and was a team-best plus-17 in his 19 minutes of action. Expect the Clippers to continue to limit Leonard during their final two scrimmages.