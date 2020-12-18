Leonard recorded 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal during a 125-105 preseason defeat to Utah on Thursday.

Leonard played four more minutes than he did Sunday, but it was not enough to swerve the Clippers' final game in their favor. He will now prepare for Tuesday's season opener against the Lakers having averaged 18 preseason minutes.

