Leonard finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Thursday's loss to the the Jazz in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Leonard fared decently well in the contest, but he never really put his stamp on the game and trailed both Paul George (27 points) and Reggie Jackson (29 points) for team scoring honors. After averaging 32.1 points against Dallas in the first-round playoff matchup, Leonard has posted a modest 22.0 points per contest through the first two games of Round 2. He may need to make his presence felt more on offense if the Clippers are again to crawl out of an 0-2 series hole.